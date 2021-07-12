₹ 7.44 Cr Collected From COVID Protocol Violators In 2020: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister on Monday said in the state assembly that over Rs 7.44 crore has been collected as a penalty for violating different COVID-19 restrictions across Assam in 2020.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Nurul Huda, the Chief Minister said the fine amount stood at Rs 7,44,38,100 last year.

The Chief Minister noted that the highest sum of Rs 4.44 crore was released from people not wearing masks, while Rs 2.15 crore was paid as a fine by those with pillion riders in motorcycles.

The state government had levied Rs 500 as a penalty for not wearing masks and riding pillion in motorcycles, while, for second-time violators, the amount was Rs 1,000.

The chief minister added that the entire sum has been deposited at the treasury under the ‘Taxes on Vehicle’ category.