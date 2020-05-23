₹20 lakh cr Pkg: Assam Govt as ‘Guarantor’ for MSMEs

The Assam government has decided to become guarantors for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) so that they can avail bank loans without any hassle. He also urged the MSMEs to come forward to take advantage of this initiative.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that banks have committed to provide collateral-free loans to MSMEs and it was important to identify potential MSMEs for the banks in coordination with the Industries Department so that MSMEs could take advantage of the Rs. 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonowal today visited Jonai in Dhemaji district and took stock of the COVID-19 preparedness. He also chaired a review meeting with the officials of Jonai Sub-Division and Dhemaji district administration at Jonai Circuit House.

The Chief Minister directed the bank officials present in the meeting to extend all possible help towards MSMEs in Dhemaji district.