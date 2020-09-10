₹20,050 Cr Scheme Launched For Fisheries Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Rupees 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to augment production and exports in the fisheries sector, an official statement said.

PMMSY is a flagship scheme for the sustainable development of the fisheries sector with an investment of rupees 20,050 crores for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The scheme will enhance fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25. It will aim in increasing the fisheries export earnings to rupees 1 lakh crore by 2024-25, it said



Furthermore, a mobile app e-Gopala was also launched by PM Modi for providing solutions to farmers on livestock-related issues.

An investment of rupees 12,340 crores has been proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in marine, inland fisheries, and aquaculture, and 7,710 crore or fisheries infrastructure, the report added.