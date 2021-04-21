₹5 Lakh For Kin Of Nashik Oxygen Leak Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced financial assistance of rupees five lakh each to the families of 22 patients, who were killed at the Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital in Nashik due to oxygen leakage.

Expressing grief over the incident, Thackeray said in a statement, “The kin of every person who died in this incident will get compensation of Rs five lakh. I appeal to people to not indulge in any kind of politics”.

“The oxygen leakage that led to the death of 22 people is a shocking incident. I cannot express my grief in words. Such incidents are devastating, especially when we are trying hard to save every COVID-19 patient,” he said.

“I do not know how to console the families who lost their members in this accident. Though it is an accident, there will be a thorough probe into it,” Thackeray added.