Top StoriesRegional

₹7.54 Cr Seized After I-T Raids On Assam Doctors

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
817

In a search conducted by the Income Tax department on January 8 among doctors and other healthcare professionals across 29 locations in Guwahati,  Nalabari, and Dibrugarh led to the recovery of rupees 7.54 crores.

According to an ANI report, the amount was seized from various residential and business premises of the medical professionals and their allied business. Furthermore, with an amount of Rs 1.76 crore cash seizure from a distant town of Nalbari in Assam.

“The main allegations against the groups were that they had grossly understated their medical receipts both in their individual capacities and the turnovers in their hospitals/nursing homes, diagnostic centres, and pharmaceutical businesses,” it said.

Related News

First Set Of COVID Vaccines For Assam, Meghalaya Arrives

Nadda Meets BJP Leaders Ahead Of Assam Polls

SpiceJet Carries 276,000 Doses Of Covishield To Guwahati

Guwahati: Queer Literature Finds Place Of Pride At Book Fair

“During the course of the search and seizure operation, it has been established that the groups engage in out-of-book transactions. Many documents and cash receipt slips were found which highlight the hugely suppressed turnover in the case of medical professionals and their hospitals/clinics,” it further added.

You might also like
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Set On Fire On Launch Of Amazon Prime Web Series

Regional

Massive Fire Breaks out at Lalmati

Regional

Man Beaten to Death by Son in Udalguri

Regional

10 kg Ganja seized in Sivasagar

National

Cyclone Bulbul intensifies over Bay of Bengal

Top Stories

Guwahati: City Buses To Pay Rs 10,000 Fine For Breaking Rules

Comments
Loading...