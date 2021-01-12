₹7.54 Cr Seized After I-T Raids On Assam Doctors

In a search conducted by the Income Tax department on January 8 among doctors and other healthcare professionals across 29 locations in Guwahati, Nalabari, and Dibrugarh led to the recovery of rupees 7.54 crores.

According to an ANI report, the amount was seized from various residential and business premises of the medical professionals and their allied business. Furthermore, with an amount of Rs 1.76 crore cash seizure from a distant town of Nalbari in Assam.

“The main allegations against the groups were that they had grossly understated their medical receipts both in their individual capacities and the turnovers in their hospitals/nursing homes, diagnostic centres, and pharmaceutical businesses,” it said.

“During the course of the search and seizure operation, it has been established that the groups engage in out-of-book transactions. Many documents and cash receipt slips were found which highlight the hugely suppressed turnover in the case of medical professionals and their hospitals/clinics,” it further added.