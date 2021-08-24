1.6 Crore People In India Missed 2nd Covid-19 Vaccine Jabs

At least 1.6 crore people in India are yet to get the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, weeks after getting their first shot, stated a media report.

Most of these people are elderly and the rest are from other vulnerable groups like health and frontline workers and people aged above 45.

According to the report, 1.6 crore figure has come to light by looking at how many people received their first shots as of May 2.

All data has been taken from press releases issued by the Union health ministry, stated the report.

The Indian government on May 13 approved a gap of 12-16 weeks for Covishield, which accounts

for over 85% of all vaccinations; for Covaxin, it is 4-6 weeks.

The people whose second shots of the vaccine have been delayed beyond the recommended interval may be higher since the calculation for 1.6 crore is based on 16 weeks for and not six weeks for Covaxin.

The report also stated that the number of people who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far include many who received their first shot after May 2.

The number of people, who are eligible for their second shot of the vaccine, after 12 weeks and are yet to be

completely vaccinated is 3.9 crore, according to the report.

The report added that this number may also be higher since the minimum gap for Covaxin is four weeks compared to 12 for Covishield.

As per the Union health ministry data, 12.8 crore people from the priority groups of healthcare and frontline workers, 45-59 years and those over 60 years received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on May 2. Out of them, 11.2 crore people have received their second those.

“Over one crore people aged above 60 years, about 45 lakh in the 45-59 age group, 12 lakh-odd health workers

and 1.8 lakh frontline workers from among those who received their first shot by May 2 have not not received their second dose as of Monday morning,” stated the report.