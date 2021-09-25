1.66 Cr Unorganised Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal

The Labour and Employment Ministry said on Saturday that around 1.66 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal since its launch on August 26.

Labour & Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday distributed e-Shram cards to unorganized workers in Mumbai. The ministry stated that 1.66 crore unorganized workers have registered in the e-SHRAM portal till date, since the launch on 26th August, 2021.

The portal is the first national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers. It facilitates extending benefits of social sector schemes to the workers in the unorganised sector.

“Multiple labour laws have different safety standards for workers in different sectors. Considering the demands of the workers for many years, Govt. of India transformed the multiple labour laws into four Labour Codes,” the minister said.

The minister informed that the government brought in gender justice into the Labour Code, with the provision of similar wages for similar work for both man and woman.

The portal is seeded with Aadhaar and will have details of name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill types and family details etc. of the registered workers. This will thus enable optimum realization of their employability and enable them to avail benefits of government schemes.1.66 cr informal workers registered on e-Shram portal