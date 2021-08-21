1 Academic Year Of Students Will Be Wasted If Govt Fail To Take Measures: AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday said that an academic year in the life of students will be wasted if the Assam government fails to take necessary measures in favour of them.

The students organisation made this statement on Saturday at the Hotel Prag Continental where they met with another 30 community organisations and held a meeting.

AASU and the iother 30 organisation discussed on the recent issues in Assam along with the issues of Education system amid the pandemic and border clashes with the neighbouring states which are yet to be solved.

AASU also held important discussions on the increasing of seats in colleges and universities along with categories.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has also been closely discussed with the other organisations in the meeting today at Hotel Prag Continental.

Expressing AASU’s concern over the academic loss of students in Assam, President Dipanka Nath said, “a year in the lives of students will be wasted if the government fails to take proper action on behalf of the.”