1 Crore Illegal Bangladeshis Residing In Assam: Dipanka Nath

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President, Dipanka Kumar Nath on Friday said that around 1 crore Bangladeshis are illegally residing in Assam.

Speaking on the occasion of Silpi Divas at Dipila, Nath said that from now onwards, the citizenship will be granted to those who will write even one Bengali title and the government has implemented such act in the state. “The government has not provided the burden of Bangladeshis in the 6th schedule area so as to create a division among the people. The government will give the burden of another 43 lakhs Bangladeshis to us, i.e. if one lakh Bangladeshis will come in one year then in 43 years it will be 43 lakhs Bangladeshis,” said Nath.

He further stated that sections of Pandas’ who are trained in Nagpur and left their footprint in Delhi have spread misinformation and those Pandas’ should be exposed so that they can’t harm the indigenous civilization of the Assamese. He asked whether the BJP wants to make the people fool in the name of the base year adding that the foreigners who have come after March 25, 1971, should leave Assam.