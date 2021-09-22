1 Crore Labourers Receives E-Shram Card: Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan

Assam Minister of Labour and Employment, Sanjoy Kishan eventfully released the Labour Card, E-Shram Registration number on Wednesday.

The e-shram card has been given to 1 crore labourers in Assam, informed Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan.

Addressing the special event today, Minister Sanjoy Kishan said that the labourers have contributed immensely in taking the economy of the country forward.

The minister further added that each labourer in Assam will get an e-shram card from now onwards.

The e-shram card has been distributed to the labourers in Assam so that they can be facilitated from it, added Minister Sanjoy Kishan on Wednesday.