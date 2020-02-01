1 dead in Bongaigaon road accident: 1 critically injured

By Pratidin Bureau
1 dead in Bongaigaon road accident: 1 critically injured
A deadly road accident has taken place at the NH 31 in Gerukabari of Bongaigaon on Saturday evening.

As per reports, a person has died at the spot and one another person had critically injured due to the accident. The deceased had identified as Luhit Rai (40) and the injured person had identified as Ranasing Barman (35), and both of them were the resident of the Balavita region of Bongaigaon district.

Reportedly, the accident has taken place when a speedy truck (UP-21-BN-5434) had hit the bike (AS-19-J-4655) when they tried to cross the road and fled from the scene.

Although both of them were sent to nearby Lower Assam Hospital, Bongaigaon for further treatment but the doctor declared Luhit dead at the hospital.

It has been come to know that, professionally Ranasing was a shopkeeper and Luhit is a daily labor of the same region.

