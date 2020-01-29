1 dead in Diphu road Accident

A deadly road accident had taken place at the Rangnihang region in Diphu of Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, the deceased have identified as Khamjakham, who was the resident of the Paast region of Manipur.

Reportedly, the deceased was a representative of Baptists who was coming to their session, which going to start from today onwards, when a speedy bus (AS-09-AC-0522) hit him from his back and he had died at the scene.

However, the bus was traveling towards Jengkha from Diphu.