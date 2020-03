A deadly road accident has taken place at the Kampur region in Nagaon on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the accident has taken place when two coal-laden trucks (PB-11-CF-5901), (PB-02-DQ-5059) were trying to overtake another truck and hit the truck (AS-09-C-8957) from its back.

Reportedly due to the accident the truck driver had died at the spot.

However, police have reached the scene and sent the body for postmortem.