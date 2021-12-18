1 Drugs Peddler Injured In Firing With Police In Biswanath

By Pratidin Bureau
A drugs peddler was reportedly injured in yet another incident of firing that broke out between the police and the peddlers in Biswanath district in Assam.

In an operation in the ongoing war on drugs in Assam, the police reportedly fired at two peddlers, one of whom was injured after being hit. The injured has been identified as one Fakir Ali.

Meanwhile, both are under police custody. The other peddler has been identified as one Inamul Haque.

The police reportedly recovered large quantities of contraband substances from their possession. The injured, Fakir Ali was also taken to Tezpur for better treatment, they informed.

