1 Held With Drugs Worth Rs 49 Lakh Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Security forces apprehended a drug trafficker along the Indo-Bangladesh Border with a huge amount of drugs late Thursday.

The trafficker was nabbed during a joint operation by troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) and Mankachar police.

9800 Yaba tablets were seized from his possession costing around Rs 49 lakh.

Later, the trafficker and the seized drugs were handed over to Mankachar police station for further legal action.