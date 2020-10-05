Top StoriesHealthNational

“1 in 10 People Contracted COVID-19 Globally” – WHO

By Pratidin Bureau
Around 1 in 10 ten people globally have been infected by COVID-19.

This crucial and startling remark was made by the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation, Dr Michael Ryan, while speaking at a meeting of the executive board on COVID-19 on Monday.

However, he added that the figures may vary from urban to rural areas. Nonetheless, the larger chunk of the population remains at risk, he added.

As per PTI, this estimate made by WHO would mean that around 760 million people globally have contracted the virus, which far outnumbers the total tally of confirmed cases computed by both WHO and John Hopkins University individually.  

