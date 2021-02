One person has been killed while two others have been severely injured in a landslide that occurred in Patharkandi in Karimganj on Thursday.

The tragic incident took place in Isharpar village where the deceased Liyakat Ali’s house was built under a hill side. A large chunk of the hill fell over his house and Ali sunk into the ground.

The local police authorities recovered Ali’s body.

Meanwhile, the injured Ahara Begum and a five year old girl Masuma Parvin have been admitted to the hospital.