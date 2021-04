One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a magic van lost control and fell off Kaloni bridge in Sonitpur’s Balipara area.

Sources say the incident happened when the magic van bearing registration number ‘AS 12 BC 5804’, which was carrying laborers, was on its way to a Patanjali plant from Balipara.

While the deceased was identified as one Hari Rai, the five injured were not identified immediately.