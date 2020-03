A deadly road accident has taken place at Paltanbazar in Guwahati on Sunday night.

As per reports, the accident had taken place when a bike (AS01 DF 3448) had hit a water supply tanker (AS01 CC7528) from its back.

Reportedly, due to the accident, one person had died at the spot and one another got critically injured.

It may be stated that the deceased had not identified yet.