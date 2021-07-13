NationalTop Stories

1 Of 7 Pasighat Prison Escapees Re-Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
One of the seven undertrial prisoners, who managed to escape from Pasighat jail in Arunachal Pradesh, has been re-arrested.

The re-arrested escapee, Kalem Apang, was nabbed from Mirbuk village in the Pasighat district.

His arrest was possible only because of the villagers.

Initially, a teenager spotted Apang and informed other villagers through Whatsapp.

The villagers then surrounded the house where Apang was hiding and nabbed him.

He was later handed over to the Pasighat police at around 11.30pm on Monday night.

Earlier on Sunday, seven undertrial prisoners escaped from Pasighat jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district by injuring five guards manning the jail after throwing chilli and pepper powder and salt at them.

The incident took place when the jail lock-up was opened for serving dinner to the prisoners.

As per reports, five guards suffered injuries in the attack, and one of them was badly injured on the head, possibly hit by the heavy lock of the cell. His mobile phone was also snatched away.

