A special team of Dhubri police on Monday night raided Bailla Char area of the district and seized around 10 big cattle, which were about to be smuggled across into Bangladesh via boats.

A case has also been registered. Dhubri police took to twitter and informed about the same.

“Dhubri Police Special Team raided Bailla Char area amidst foggy night and seized 10 Big cattle which were being accumulated in ones and twos to smuggle across into Bangladesh !! Case Registered,” it tweeted.