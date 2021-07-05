10 Children Die of Covid-19 in GMCH So Far: Keshav Mahanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Keshav Mahanta at GMCH

Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta visited the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Monday where he informed that 10 children has reportedly died due to Covid-19 in GMCH so far.

The minister came to review the covid situation at GMCH today.

300 beds have been made ready for the children in GMCH at present, said Keshav Mahanta.

The state has reported over 34,000 cases of Covid 19 in Children under 18 years of age since the month of April and over 34 deaths of minors has been reported in the last three months.

The Minister said, “Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Jorhat has the highest Covid positive cases at present. New SOP will be released by evening.”

He also informed that the Chief Minster will inaugurate the ‘parking hospital’ of GMCH on Wednesday at 3 pm.

He said that the hospital will facilitate both Covid and dialysis patients.

“The hospital has reported 10 deaths of children aging 14 years due to Covid so far and there are children who are still under treatment,” he added.

The minister also said that the Health Department is ready to fight Japanese Encephalitis.

The state has reported two deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis so far.

