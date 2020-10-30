10 CRPF Personnel Injured As Truck Overturns

Atleast 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their truck, in which they were being transported, lost control and overturned in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday.

As per reports, around 25 jawans were being transported from Madhuban to Nimiaghat when suddenly some cattle came in front of their truck and the driver, in an attempt to save them, lost control on the road and overturned.

According to a police official as reported by Hindustan Times, the injured jawans have been admitted to a local hospital.

Furthermore, two-three personnel who were critically injured will be air-lifted, he added.