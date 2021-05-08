Top StoriesRegional

10-Day Curfew Clamped In 7 Manipur Districts

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Pothasang
59

In view of recording the highest ever single-day Covid spike with 600 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Manipur government has clamped a curfew in seven districts from Saturday onwards for ten days.

The districts imposed with the curfew till May 16 are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, and Ukhrul.

As per the order, all healthcare facilities including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and movement of healthcare workers, all pharmacies including those selling veterinary medicines besides all persons going for COVID 19 vaccination, COVID testing, and medical emergencies will remain open.

Employees and personnel staff working in media, power, fire services, PHED, CAFPD, Home, Health, Relief & DM, Police departments, and District administration are permitted to function.

Related News

Assam Gets 50k Covishield Vaccine Doses For 18-44 Age Group

Assam CM to be announced tomorrow

Assam: 3 Tea Estates closed for COVID, a new front opens

Assam bracing for two power centres

Further, in connection to the movement of vehicles, the order read that only goods vehicles, oxygen supply related vehicles, LPG and Oil tankers, and vehicles of other essential services like power supply, fire service, water supply, waste/garbage clearance, public distribution system, medical/Covid services, electronic and print media, internet & telecom service providers and vehicles of personnel of departments/organisations are allowed.

Opening of Petrol pumps and LPG outlet and movement of staff of IOCL will be operational.

Imphal airport shall remain open while hotels for lodging will be allowed to remain open with minimum staff, the restaurants will remain closed, it added.

You might also like
Election 2021

‘Love Jihad’ Law Will Be Implemented In Assam As Well: Shivraj Singh

Regional

AASU Stages Torch rally against CAA across the State

Top Stories

#COVIDAlert: Night Curfew Clamped In Manipur

Top Stories

Former Gujarat CM Tests Covid +ve

National

MEA slams Pak PM

Sports

4th Test: Aus all out for 300, India in driver’s seat

Comments
Loading...