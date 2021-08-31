10-Day Old Rhino Calf Rescued from Flood Waters of Kaziranga

A 10-day old male rhino calf was rescued by the forest guards from flood waters in Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday.

The park authorities informed that the rhino calf was rescued from the outer fringe of Central Range near Mihimukh highland.

The mother could not be detected. The calf which is weak and debilitated has been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for stabilization and rehabilitation.

Vast tracts of the park have been hit by the deluge and the park authorities are keeping a close tab on the movement of animals that cross over the National Highway running through the park and face the risk of being run over.

Speed limit is strictly enforced by forest and district administration officials and penalty is imposed for any violation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered diversion of all heavy vehicles passing through the national park till flood situation improves.

