10 Geckos, 10kg Pangolin Skin Recovered In Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

10 Geckos (small lizard) and 10kg of Pangolin skin were recovered in Karbi Anglong on Sunday.

The items were seized during a joint operation conducted by Assam police and a team of Forest department. Two persons were arrested in connection to the same.

This was informed by Special DGP GP Singh on Twitter.

“@karbianglongpol and Forest team recovered 10 geckos and 10 KG of Pangolin Skin and arrested two persons,” he tweeted.

@karbianglongpol and Forest team recovered 10 geckos and 10 KG of Pangolin Skin and arrested two persons. @assampolice @mygovassam pic.twitter.com/q0OBRWiIdx — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 18, 2021

In the international market, Pangolin skin costs over 3,000 dollars per kg.

On the other hand, Geckos are small lizards that are found in warm climates across the globe.