10 Injured In Grenade Attack By Militants In Srinagar

Ten civilians were injured when militants lobbed grenades at security forces on Tuesday in Srinagar.

Soon after the incident, an intensive checking was carried out leading to the arrest of a man who worked as a journalist with a local news gathering agency. Two grenades were seized from him, PTI reported.

“Around 2.45 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street area in District Srinagar. Senior police officers immediately reached the spot,” a police spokesperson said to the news agency.

As per the report, the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the SSB in the area.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The man, Adil Farooq Bhat, a resident of Khrew Pampore, has been arrested. He is a journalist with a local news gathering agency, the report stated.

Bhat was earlier arrested in February 2019 and detained under PSA for his involvement in providing logistics as well as other support to the active terrorists operating in the Khrew area, the report added.

An investigation was underway and security has been beefed up.

