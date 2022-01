In an operation by the Railway Police, Cannabis weighing close to 10 kilograms was seized from a train on Sunday.

The operation was conducted by the Railway Police in which the Cannabis or Gaanja in huge quantities was recovered from the Agartala – Bengaluru Humsafar Express with train number 12504.

