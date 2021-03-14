10 Lakh Youths Will Get Jobs In Next 5 Years: Himanta

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a public meeting in Margherita on Sunday, announced that in the next five years, around ten lakh young boys and girls will get jobs after BJP forms the government in Assam.

Sarma reiterated that one lakh youths will be employed in the first year itself. Union Minister Amit Shah was also present during the public meeting.

Further, he stated that under the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme, cash benefit would be increased from Rs 830 to Rs 3000 per month.