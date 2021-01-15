10 More Rohingyas From Myanmar Held

Ten more Rohingyas from Myanmar were detained on Thursday pushing the detention tally of the Myanmarese community to 45 in the last two months for illegally entering northeast India, an IANS report said.

Northeast Frontier Railways’s (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda was quoted saying in the report that, “10 Rohingyas, including five children and two women, were detained in the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Special train on Wednesday”.

Adding, “They were immediately de-boarded from the train at New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal by the railway security personnel”.

During the interrogation it was found that they belonged to the Rohingya community.

“The foreign nationals crossed over to India’s Tripura on January 10 from Comilla in Bangladesh and boarded a train from Agartala with thehelp of an agent. They had come from Kutupalong refugee camp located in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh,” he said.