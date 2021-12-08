10 New Omicron Cases Reported in Maharashtra Today

In the wake of Omicron cases being detected in a few places in the country taking the toll to 33.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases of the Omicron variant has climbed to 17 as a total of 10 Omicron cases were reported in Maharashtra today.

For genome sequencing, about 65 swabs have been sent. However, the reports awaited.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there are 3 labs for genome sequencing. They will expand it further in Nagpur and Aurangabad.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 17 foreign returnees have returned to the city. 13 males and four females – have tested positive.

A bulletin released by the Union health ministry on Wednesday stated that India has reported 8,439 new cases of Covid-19 and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours.

