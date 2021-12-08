Covid 19Top Stories

10 New Omicron Cases Reported in Maharashtra Today

By Pratidin Bureau

In the wake of Omicron cases being detected in a few places in the country taking the toll to 33.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases of the Omicron variant has climbed to 17 as a total of 10 Omicron cases were reported in Maharashtra today.

For genome sequencing, about 65 swabs have been sent. However, the reports awaited.

Related News

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Killed In Chopper Crash, Condolences…

CDS Bipin Rawat No More, Died In Chopper Crash

PM Modi To Chair CCS Meet Later Today

India Surpasses Brazil, Becomes Top Food Exporter To Arab…

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there are 3 labs for genome sequencing. They will expand it further in Nagpur and Aurangabad.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 17 foreign returnees have returned to the city. 13 males and four females – have tested positive.

A bulletin released by the Union health ministry on Wednesday stated that India has reported 8,439 new cases of Covid-19 and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the wake of Omicron cases being detected in a few places in the country taking the toll to 33.

ALSO READ: CDS Bipin Rawat No More, Died In Chopper Crash

You might also like
Assam

List Of Vehicles Exempted From Odd-Even Rule In Kamrup Metro

Assam

COVID: Arunachal bans entry of all visitors

Assam

EPFO Allows Enrolment Without Aadhaar In Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Top Stories

COVID-19: Arunachal records 650 active cases so far

National

Senior VHP leader Triloki Nath Pandey Dies at 75

Environment

Swarm of locusts reaches Delhi