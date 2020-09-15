100 CAPF Personnel Died Of COVID

Hundred personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have succumbed the deadly novel coronavirus up till September 10.

The information was given by MoS, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha on the second day of the monsoon session today.

23 Border Security Force Jawans (BSF), 35 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans, 7 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 6 Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) AND 5 Assam Rifles (ARs) have passed away due to COVID-19.

So far over 25,000 CAPF personnel have tested positive for the COVID infection.

The statement further added, “The data in respect of police personnel who died due to the virus across the country is not maintained centrally”.