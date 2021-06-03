100 Covid ICU Beds To Come Up In Assam Downtown Varsity

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday visited Assam Downtown University to check the preparedness of construction of 100 ICU beds and 400 Oxygen supported beds.

The varsity located in Panikhaiti will serve as a prime Covid hospital for infected patients especially belonging to Kamrup Rural.

A four-storeyed hospital is being constructed with all amenities to support Covid patients at the Assam Dowtown varsity, the minister informed.

Mr. Mahanta also extended his gratitude to the authorities for letting the state government for setting up the makeshift Covid hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Mr.Mahanta wrote, “@ADTUniversity , Panikhaiti & was accompanied by the officials to see the progress of the construction of the 4-storeyed hospital with 100 bedded ICU & 400 Oxygen supported beds. Gratitude to the authorities for letting us use it for Covid patients. @himantabiswa @nhm_assam”.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday last visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and said 200 ICU beds will be operational for Covid-19 patients by the second week of June.

Earlier last week, the Chief Minister had also announced the setting up of 300 ICU beds for Covid patients at Sarusajai Stadium.

The Chief Minster being hopeful, also assured, that by June 7, the Covid situation in the state especially in Guwahati should get better.

The active caseload in the state is 51, 061 as of June 2 with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent.