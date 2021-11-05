100 Home Chinese Village In Arunachal Pradesh: US Defence Report

A United States department of defence report titled, “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China – 2021”, mentioned that China has built a 100-home village inside disputed territory between People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh in India.

US based satellite imaging company, Planet Labs, in January 2021 released a series of photographs which showed around 100 houses had been built along the river Tsari Chu in upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The defence department report mentioned the findings of the company. In a chapter on the India-China border standoff, it said, “Sometime in 2020, the People’s Republic of China built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the PRC’s Tibet Autonomous Region and India’s Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC”.

The US department of defence has further stated in the report the border standoff since May 2020, between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has given China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “valuable real-world operational and tactical experience”.

The report further mentioned, “These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media”, adding “Despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC”.

