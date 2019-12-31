100 Organisations Across India Stand United Against CAA

Nearly 100 organisations from across the country have decided to fight the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens under one banner – We the People of India.

A national coordination committee to discuss the future course of action regarding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was held in Mumbai on Monday.

Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav, Rashtriya Seva Dal President Ganesh Devi, student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, United Against Hate member Umar Khalid and human rights activists Harsh Mander, Medha Patkar, and Assam’s Arup Borbora were among those present in the meeting.

The groups will be having a series of nationwide protests and demonstrations in January on significant days that mark the birth or death anniversaries of notable people.

The series of protests will start from January 3, which is the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

The groups will also be protesting on January 8, when farmers’ groups and left-backed trade unions have also called for a Bharat Bandh.

The next set of demonstrations will be held on January 12, which is the national youth day and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.