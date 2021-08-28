1000 AYUSH Centres To Be Established In Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Ayurvedic College to be made in Dudhnoi and 100 AYUSH centres will be established in Northeast. The Union Ministry of AYUSH has taken up some special schemes with the North East. A special meeting with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and chief ministers of north eastern states was held at the auditorium of Khanapara Administrative Staff College in Guwahati around 11 am on Saturday. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal started the meeting by lighting of the diya.

Former chief minister and current Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed a press conference after the meeting ended. He told a press conference that the Ministry of AYUSH has succeeded in producing medicines from medicinal forests in the Northeast. Hence a thousand AYUSH centres will be set up in the North East. It is also proposed to set up 100 dispensaries through the National Life Expectancy Mission.

Not only that, an Ayurvedic College will be set up at Dudhnai in Goalpara district for students from the North East. And the central government will contribute Rs 70 crore for this college. It may be recalled that Ayurvedic College was established in Guwahati in 1948. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also announced the decision of the AYUSH ministry to make this college a centre of excellence.

It was on this special occasion that a very valuable book was released. This book is titled ‘Medicinal Plants and Mushrooms of India’ prepared by senior forest department official Jatindra Sharma. It needs to be mentioned that this book is an information and research book on many medicinal plants available in the state. Everyone present at the event appreciated this book and thanked Jatindra Sharma for publishing the book about medicinal plants in the North East.