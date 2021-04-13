102 Devotees Test COVID Positive In Kumbh Mela

As many as 102 devotees at the Mahakumbh Mela in Haridwar tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Over 28 lakh devotees showed up for the second shahi snan on Monday, the Uttarakhand government conducted tests of over 18,169 devotees between 11.30 am Sunday and 5pm Monday.

As per an Indian Express report COVID protocols were seen followed. There were no arrangements for thermal screenings and no action was taken against COVID protocol offenders.

“We are trying our best to get the guidelines followed by the people. From the security point of view, this is the biggest challenge for the Uttarakhand police. Due to Covid-19, almost 50 percent less devotees have arrived in the Kumbh, ” was quoted as saying in the Indian Express report.

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to check over the mela area spread over 600 hectares.

Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal said 100 per cent compliance with Covid-19 norms was not possible with large crowds all over the ghats.