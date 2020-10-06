Top StoriesWorld

103-Yr-Old Man Skydives To Mark Grandson’s Graduation

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source - Guinness WorldRecords/Twitter
26

In a lion-hearted attempt, a 103-year-old from USA skydived from a height of 14,000 feet to celebrate his twin grandson’s graduation.

Alfred Al Blaschke recently did this incredible stunt to keep a promise he made a couple of years back that he would again resort to skydiving to celebrate the graduation moment of grandchildren.

A video that has gone viral shows the person getting ready for the great jump and finally taking the brave jump with his instructor from a plane.

In the process, he ended up imprinting his name on the Guinness Book of World Records for being the oldest tandem parachute jump (male) at the age of 103 years and 181 days.

