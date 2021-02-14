Top StoriesWorld

104 Injured In Japan Earthquake

By Pratidin Bureau
On late Saturday night, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Fukushima in northeastern Japan injuring over a hundred people. Trains have been halted as well.

At least 104 people were injured, NHK national television said, including several who suffered fractures, but there were no reported deaths.

The epicenter of the quake was off the coast of Fukushima, about 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

About 830,000 households were hit by blackouts, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co. “Though hundreds of thousands of buildings lost electricity just after the quake, which struck at 11:08 p.m. local (1408 GMT), power had been restored to most by Sunday morning,” Reuters reported.

The quake triggered memories of the 2011 monster earthquake, which devastated the Pacific coastline in Japan and killed nearly 20,000.

