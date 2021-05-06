01. Farmer Unions To Hold Street Protest Against Punjab Curbs On May 8

Farmer unions from Punjab, which have been agitating against the central farm laws, on Wednesday said they will hold street protests against the coronavirus lockdown on May 8 in the state and urged people to defy the restrictions.

02. We Are Preparing For Third Covid Wave: Maharashtra Chief Minister

Amid indications of COVID-19 cases plateauing in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday warned there was no room for showing complacency and said the government is preparing to deal with a third wave of the infection. He said though some districts have shown a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, some others are still exhibiting an upward trend, but the number of patients under treatment has dropped from what it was in April-end.

03. Germany To Airlift First Part Of Oxygen Plant To India

German military aircraft with the first part of a massive oxygen plant for India will depart from an airport to help Indian hospitals that are facing acute shortage of oxygen due to the second wave of coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the German Embassy in India posted a picture of the German Air Force loading A400M with medical supplies at Wunstorf Air Force Base.

04. Indian Railways Cancels 16 Special Train Services From May 7

The Indian Railways authorities cancelled 16 special train services operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others, due to low occupancy amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The special train services come under the administration of the Eastern Railways zone – headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal.

05. 81,000 Vials Of Remdesivir Arrive From US In Mumbai

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that 81000 vials of Remdesivir from the US arrived early on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. “Further elevating the India and United States Strategic Partnership. Appreciate the shipment of over 81,000 vials of Remdesivir from the US that arrived early this morning in Mumbai (India),” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

06. Israel Delivers First Consignment Of Medical Aid To India

Israel on Wednesday delivered to India its first consignment of medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators to help the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The consignment was brought to India on a special flight.

07. Lockdown-Like Restrictions In Sikkim Till May 16

Lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in Sikkim till May 16 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, as per an official order issued on Wednesday. The restrictions, which include the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC, will come into effect on Thursday, it said.

08. IAF Brings 352 Empty Oxygen Cylinders, Cryo-Containers From Abroad

Mighty transporters IL-76 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought 352 empty cylinders and cryo-containers from Singapore and Bangkok respectively on Wednesday to combat oxygen crunch in the country, officials said. One of the IL-76 brought empty oxygen cylinders from Singapore to Delhi which is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen amidst another wave of coronavirus.

09. 3 Killed, 5 Injured In Blast At Oxygen Refilling Centre In Lucknow

Three people were killed and five others were injured in an explosion at an oxygen refilling centre at Chinhat in Lucknow today afternoon. According to senior officials in the administration, a cylinder exploded at the refilling centre around 3.30 pm.

Goa, a hugely popular tourist destination, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said on Wednesday. Two government-appointed medical officials working at the state’s COVID-19 data collection centre in the capital Panjim said the positivity rates in tests since April were between 40% to 51%, the highest in the country.

11. Himachal To Undergo 10-Day Lockdown From May 7

Himachal Pradesh will undergo lockdown from May 7 to May 16 to check the spread of COVID-19, the state government decided on Wednesday. The decision to impose the lockdown was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, a spokesperson of the state government said.

12. Ghy: Grocery Shops To Be Open From 8 am To 12 Noon In Containment Zones

In a major development, the Kamrup Metro District Administration informed on Wednesday that grocery, milk, and fruit-selling shops in containment zones will be operational between 8 am to 12 noon. While announcing that areas registering over 400 active Covid cases will be declared as containment zones, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said, also stated additional protocols that need to be maintained within containment zones.

13. 3.5 Mag Earthquake Jolts Sonitpur In Assam

A minor earthquake jolted Sonitpur in Assam on Wednesday evening. According to the data by National Center for Seismology, minor tremors of 3.6 magnitude and 27km deep were felt 40 km West of Tezpur in Sonitpur district at 7.22 pm today.

14. Guwahati: Ward 8, 16, & 28 Declared Containment Zones

As Kamrup Metro District Administration has set a benchmark 0f 400 active Covid cases to declare a ward as containment zone, three wards in Guwahati – 08, 16, and 28 are now under containment until further notice. Under Gauhati Municipal Corporation, there are 31 wards, and ward number 28 has registered 743 active Covid case, ward 16 has recorded 509 cases, and 415 cases were detected in ward 08.

15. Railways Offer Assam 150 Coaches To Be Used As Covid Centres

Ministry of Railways has offered Assam 150 train coaches equipped with oxygen cylinders to be used as Covid care centres. Taking to Twitter, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “In a booster dose of sorts, Ministry of Railways has offered us, 150 coaches, to be used as part of COVID care centre. These shall be equipped with oxygen cylinders. Visited Guwahati railway station to review it.”