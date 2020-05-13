106 Students from Delhi Reach Guwahati

A total of 154 people including students who were stranded in Delhi have reached Guwahati on Wednesday by bus. 106 students of Delhi University and other educational institutions have come in four buses while 48 others have come from Assam Bhawan, Delhi in two buses.

All these were stranded in the national capital due to the nationwide lockdown since May 24.

All the 154 people will now be screened at Sarusajai Stadium and their swabs will be collected for the test of COVID-19. They will later be sent to quarantine.

The students of Upper Assam will be sent to Jorhat quarantine center by different bus, informed state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier a team of 22 people reached Guwahati from Chennai and out of these, seven have undergone heart and cancer surgery.

As per reports, more than two thousand people are now in quarantine in different hotels and Sarusajai stadium. Already around 1000 people have been released after their results test negative for COVID-19.