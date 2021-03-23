10SankalpForAssam: BJP Launches Election Manifesto | HIGHLIGHTS

Four days ahead of the first phase of the Assam Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party’s president J P Nadda on Tuesday launched the party’s manifesto ‘Vijay Sankalp’ in Guwahati.

The party has come up with “ten commitments” to the state that BJP will implement if the coalition is vote to power for a second term.

JP Nadda releasing the party manifesto lauded the efforts of NDA government and said the party has been “working tirelessly for last five years to develop Assam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, supported by Home Minister Amit Shah and the vision implemented at the grassroots level by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP State President Ranjit Dass and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”.

“We have been able to give that push to the inclusive development of Assam as whole, we have gained momentum of Vikas and we are now ready to take a big leap for the next five years again,” Nadda said.

“New avenues have opened up for the state to grow in the last five years and we have had one motto to strengthen the Jati, Meti and Veti of the state,” Nadda claimed, adding, “We have been committed towards preserving the culture of the state and ensure the safety of the state as well”.

10 SANKALP FOR ASSAM HIGHLIGHTS