10th Round Of Farmer-Centre Meet Fails, Next Meet on Jan 22

The tenth round of talks, which was held today between the Centre and farmers over the three farm laws, has failed yet again. The next meeting is scheduled on January 22 (Friday).

“Govt has said it is ready to suspend the laws for one and half a year. In reply, farmers said that there is no point in suspending the laws and made it clear that we want the repeal of the laws,” a farmer leader was quoted as saying by ANI after the meeting.

Farmers, during the meeting, also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers. They alleged that it was just to harass those supporting the agitation, to which the government said they will look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last week formed a four-member panel to talk to the farmers as it stayed the implementation of the laws. Farmer unions have questioned the panel’s composition and have said they will not appear before it as the panel members have favoured the laws.