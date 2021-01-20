Top StoriesNational

10th Round Of Farmer-Centre Meet Fails, Next Meet on Jan 22

By Pratidin Bureau
46

The tenth round of talks, which was held today between the Centre and farmers over the three farm laws, has failed yet again. The next meeting is scheduled on January 22 (Friday).

“Govt has said it is ready to suspend the laws for one and half a year. In reply, farmers said that there is no point in suspending the laws and made it clear that we want the repeal of the laws,” a farmer leader was quoted as saying by ANI after the meeting.

Farmers, during the meeting, also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers. They alleged that it was just to harass those supporting the agitation, to which the government said they will look into the matter.

Related News

Bhalukpong: 6 Injured In Road Accident

Guwahati: CID Seizes 30k Meth Tablets

Massive Explosion Rocks Central Madrid

Guwahati: Car Gutted In Fire At Garage

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last week formed a four-member panel to talk to the farmers as it stayed the implementation of the laws. Farmer unions have questioned the panel’s composition and have said they will not appear before it as the panel members have favoured the laws.

You might also like
National

New Union Cabinet Committees To Boost Employment

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 | Defending champion Germany fears elimination while Mexico and…

Regional

Flood continues to wreck havoc in Assam

National

UPSC allows candidates to change prelims exam centre

World

Scientist Luc Montagnier Claims COVID-19 Virus Was Man-Made

Technology

Robot to assist Vistara passengers at Delhi Airport from July

Comments
Loading...