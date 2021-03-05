11 BJP MLAs Lose Ticket To Contest Assam Elections

By Pratidin Bureau
Eleven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs has lost their tickets to contest the Assam Assembly this year.

MLAs of Silchar, Howraghat, Katigora, Diphu, Baithalangso, Lahowal, Bihpuria, Sonari, Nalbari, Halflong, and Barkhola will be losing their sitting constituencies.

The sitting BJP government will contest the polls in alliance with Asam Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party (Liberal) this year. AGP will contest from 26 constituencies, UPPL will contest from eight constituencies, and a seat will be contested from Rabha Joutho Mancha also but they will contesting under BJP’s party symbol.

BJP including Rabha Joutho Mancha’s single seat will be contesting 70 seats.

