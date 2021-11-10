NationalTop Stories

11 Charred, 22 Injured In Tragic Road Accident In Rajasthan

By Pratidin Bureau

In a tragic accident on Wednesday, 11 people were charred to death while 22 others were left injured in the fire caused when a bus and a truck collided on Balotra (Barmer) – Jodhpur highway.

The collision took place at around 11 am in the area which falls under Pachpadra police station in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The police informed that the truck collided with the bus with at least 28 passengers on it which was coming from the opposite direction.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident in which 10 people were killed on the spot, according to Deepak Bhargav, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Barmer.

He added that the eleventh victim died while receiving treatment in a hospital. The 22 people injured have been taken to Balotra Hospital, eight of whom are in a critical condition and have been referred to Jodhpur.

The SP also mentioned that the truck was trying to overtake a vehicle and did not see the bus coming from the opposite direction. The two crashed head-on and soon fire engulfed both the vehicles and the passengers were charred to death.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the district collector to ensure best treatment possible for the injured.

