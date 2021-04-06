11 College Students In Jorhat Test COVID +ve

In a shocking update eleven students of DCB Girls’ College in Jorhat tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said out of the 11 girls, three students who were supposed to appear for semester exams are kept in isolation in the hostel and will appear for exams from the hostel. On the other hand the rest of the eight girls have been kept under isolation at home.

The district administration had also conducted RAT testing JB College and CKB College and NN Saikia College in Titabar subdivision. Students of JB College (148) and NN Saikia (40) have all tested negative so far.

In Jorhat, 71 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic outbreak and currently, there are 38 active cases in the district.