11 Grenades Dropped By Drone From Pakistan Recovered

In an unprecedented incident, eleven hand grenades were dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan, which were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab. The box of hand grenades had been attached with a wooden frame and was lowered from the drone to the ground with a nylon rope.

As per reports, a BSF personnel deployed at the Chakri border outpost in the Gurdaspur sector had noticed a Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory around 11.30 pm and they immediately fired multiple shots to bring it down but it soon disappeared.

A search operation was immediately launched after receiving information from the Border Security Force about the drone movement. The grenades were recovered but not the drone. It is suspected that it managed to fly back into Pakistan after dropping the recovered payload.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said a case under the relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at the Dorangla police station in Gurdaspur and further investigation is on

The first incident of dropping of arms and weapons through drones from Pakistan came to light in Punjab in September 2019 when police recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines and rounds of ammunition, hand grenades, fake currency and other items in Tarn Taran district.