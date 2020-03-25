11 Killed As Gunmen Attack Gurdwara

At least 11 people were killed after a few gunmen, including suicide bombers, stormed into a religious gathering of Sikhs in Kabul, Afghanistan, and opened fire. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident took place around 7.45 AM Afghan time and came to light after Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry received a call from a worshiper inside the Gurdwara in Kabul’s old city asking for help. At least 150 Sikh worshipers were present at the religious site and more than a dozen were injured.

Afghan forces have cleared the first floor of Sikh worship area in Kabul, where security forces are fighting terrorists. Many people who were trapped inside the building have been evacuated. Rescue operations are still underway and the police are trying to dislodge the attackers.

Over the decades, Sikhs have faced widespread discrimination in the Muslim country and have been repeatedly come under the attacks of Islamic extremists.