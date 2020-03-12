11 thousand teachers will be appointed before Bohag Bihu: Himanta

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that around eleven thousand teachers will be appointed in the State before Bohag Bihu. Speaking at the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Minister said that the teachers will be appointed in the LP schools after winning two cases in the High Court within this month.

“Within this month we have an aim to appoint 10 thousand to 11 thousand teachers through TET in the LP schools. Though two cases are pending in the High Court, we are sure of winning them and after that, we will win appoint 11 thousand teachers in this month itself,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also said that within the next assembly session faculties will be appointed in all the vacant posts in around 322 colleges in the State.

He further stated that the government will also announce the dates of the TET exams for the Higher Secondary Schools within a few days.