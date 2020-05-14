1109 persons discharged from Sarusajai quarantine centre

The quarantine centre set up at the indoor stadium of Sarusajai Sports Complex with its two extensions, so far provided quarantine facilities to 2286 persons. 1109 persons have already been released to go to their homes.

Moreover, considering the need of more number of quarantine facilities in view of huge number of passengers of the state coming from outside of Assam, 61 hotels have been earmarked for the people to choose them as quarantine centres.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the quarantine centre set up at Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city.

Sonowal who was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, inspected the facilities made available for screening, registration, testing and quarantine for all symptomatic patients of the state and passengers who are coming from outside the state.

It may be noted that pursuant to the directive of the Centre, Government of Assam in its endeavour to combat the surge of Coronavirus pandemic, has set up Zonal Health Screening Centre and quarantine centres across the state.